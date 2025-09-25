Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

