Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF $DECW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.52. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.