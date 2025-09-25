Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,643,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

