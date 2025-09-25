Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $918,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 114.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,393,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,917,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,080,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 893,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after buying an additional 227,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.7%

PFG stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

