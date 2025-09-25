Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Busey Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 34,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

