Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Down 3.9%

JBL stock opened at $225.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,400,190 shares in the company, valued at $280,066,003.80. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

