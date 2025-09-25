Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 31,624 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 826.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 101,960.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JUNW opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.