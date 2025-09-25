Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 6,851 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 26.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 100.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

