Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after buying an additional 408,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,064,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,612,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

