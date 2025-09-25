Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $748.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $743.28 and a 200 day moving average of $674.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

