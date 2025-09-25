Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. CGI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

