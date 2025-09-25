Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

