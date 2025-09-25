Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market cap of $936.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.9208 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

