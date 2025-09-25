Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Talen Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $418.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.53.

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.5%

TLN opened at $416.94 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.02 and a 12 month high of $430.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.10.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.