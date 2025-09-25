Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

CDNS opened at $356.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.62. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

