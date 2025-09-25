Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 36.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

DNOV stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $45.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

