Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 103.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 416.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:FRT opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

