Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.70 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 128.46 ($1.73). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 776,856 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.70. The firm has a market cap of £290.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,181.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 6.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

