Financial Analysis: Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Apollo Global Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Global Management $26.11 billion 3.01 $4.58 billion $5.35 25.71

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barings Participation Investors and Apollo Global Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Global Management 0 2 13 1 2.94

Apollo Global Management has a consensus target price of $166.27, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Barings Participation Investors.

Dividends

Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Participation Investors and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A Apollo Global Management 13.25% 13.38% 1.05%

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Barings Participation Investors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Participation Investors

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. For credit strategies, the firm focuses to invest in multi-sector credit, semi-liquid credit, direct lending, first lien, unitranche, whole loans and private credit. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, Asia, North America with a focus on United States, Western Europe and Europe. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $75 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.