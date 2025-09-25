Financial Comparison: Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amer Prem Water and Fomento Economico Mexicano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Prem Water $70,000.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Fomento Economico Mexicano $42.88 billion 0.82 $1.28 billion $2.94 33.27

Profitability

Fomento Economico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Prem Water.

This table compares Amer Prem Water and Fomento Economico Mexicano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A Fomento Economico Mexicano 2.60% 5.32% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amer Prem Water and Fomento Economico Mexicano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fomento Economico Mexicano 1 3 4 0 2.38

Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus price target of $100.97, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano beats Amer Prem Water on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

