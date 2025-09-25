Financial Survey: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) versus Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Noah has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 22.17% 6.44% 5.44% Fairfax India N/A 2.21% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Noah and Fairfax India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Noah and Fairfax India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 0.00

Noah currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noah and Fairfax India”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $356.33 million 2.14 $65.14 million $1.12 10.29 Fairfax India $100.05 million 23.91 -$41.17 million $0.47 37.66

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax India. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax India, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noah beats Fairfax India on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

