Financial Survey: FrontView REIT (FVR) versus Its Competitors

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the "REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FrontView REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FrontView REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1782 6969 7677 232 2.38

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.70, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 14.21%. Given FrontView REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.64 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.51 billion $129.05 million 39.72

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FrontView REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out -59.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Summary

FrontView REIT peers beat FrontView REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

