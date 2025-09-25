Financial Survey: Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) versus Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Shoe Carnival has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 1 1 0 0 1.50 Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.15 billion 0.52 $73.77 million $2.27 9.73 Esprit $5.38 million 1.87 -$157.30 million N/A N/A

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 5.41% 9.65% 5.53% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Esprit on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

