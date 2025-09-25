Financial Survey: Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) versus B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Telenor ASA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get B Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.40 billion 0.29 $29.19 million $0.28 23.88 Telenor ASA $7.44 billion 3.01 $1.71 billion $0.74 22.09

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

B Communications has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B Communications and Telenor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Telenor ASA 1 5 0 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.16% 14.92% 2.83% Telenor ASA 13.67% 14.56% 5.03%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats B Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Free Report)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services. It also builds, develops, maintains, and leases passive telecom infrastructure, such as towers, masts, and buildings. The company also provides machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and inbound and national roaming services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.