Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.