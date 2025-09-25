GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Relx by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

