GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 6,043 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 133.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

