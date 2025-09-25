GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,075.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $226.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.