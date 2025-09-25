GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 226,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

