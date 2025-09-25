GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:DELL opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,191,981 shares of company stock worth $418,740,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

