GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of VB opened at $255.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
