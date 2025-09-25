GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 409 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $277.58 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.91.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.48.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

