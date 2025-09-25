GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 493 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.00. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.Packaging Corporation of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

