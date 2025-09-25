GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 883 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,588,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1%

FDX stock opened at $233.94 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

