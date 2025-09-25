GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CSGP opened at $84.05 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

