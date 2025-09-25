GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $954.74 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $893.99 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $999.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,018.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

