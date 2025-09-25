GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 0.5%

WDAY stock opened at $241.51 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,053 shares of company stock worth $59,011,015. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

