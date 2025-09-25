GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $53.07 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

