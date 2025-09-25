GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,656,973.08. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock valued at $581,726,917. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.06.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.5%

HOOD opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $130.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

