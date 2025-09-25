GAMMA Investing LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $286,130,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,273,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,989,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

