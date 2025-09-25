GAMMA Investing LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

