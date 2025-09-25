GAMMA Investing LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3%

IFF opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.