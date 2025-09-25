GAMMA Investing LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

