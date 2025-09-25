GAMMA Investing LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

