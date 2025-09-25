GAMMA Investing LLC Has $758,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

