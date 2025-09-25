GAMMA Investing LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.10.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $547.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $571.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.