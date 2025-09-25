GAMMA Investing LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 29.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DOV opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

