GAMMA Investing LLC Has $783,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.7%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $627.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $617.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.94.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.