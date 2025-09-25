GAMMA Investing LLC Has $792,000 Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Ameren Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.98 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

