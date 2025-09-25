GAMMA Investing LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

